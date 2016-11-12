30°
LifeFlight's holding an open day for the public

Hayley Nissen | 12th Nov 2016 10:39 AM
MEET THE CREW: Frank Bertoli of the LifeFlight crew at Bundaberg Airport.
MEET THE CREW: Frank Bertoli of the LifeFlight crew at Bundaberg Airport.

IT'S the service you hope you'll never need, but the one you hope will always be there.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter service is invaluable in communities like Bundaberg and today you will have the chance to meet some of the heroes of our skies.

The Bundaberg hangar will be open to the community from 9am-1pm for a family fun day that will include a sausage sizzle, face painting and the chance to meet some of the crew, including base lead Frank Bertoli.

Mr Bertoli has had a busy week, involved in the air search for a fisherman missing after a trawler overturned near Fraser Island.

He was also involved in the transport of a German tourist who was run over by a vehicle on the island.

His days are never the same, and sometimes they are long, but Mr Bertoli said seeing people he has helped was reward enough.

"Being able to help people in their time of need. You've been part of a team that's going to somewhere to winch someone out of a spot, or a car accident, or some person from an outer lying hospital and bringing them back for further treatment - that's all rewarding, knowing you've helped someone in a time of need,” he said.

"It's always great to see people we've rescued come back to say g'day.”

Mr Bertoli and crew members first learnt of the sea search Tuesday morning and were joined in their search by nine other helicopters. By day two, that number was up to 14.

"We were out all day Tuesday and then all day Wednesday as well. And then we were out there yesterday and yesterday we were on our own,” he said.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has now concluded its search.

One of the more difficult parts of his job, Mr Bertoli said, was thinking of the patient's family.

"You're trying to find someone and you really want to do your best and there's family there,” he said.

"It does sit in the back of your mind, but you have to keep carrying on with the job.”

The not-for-profit organisation relies on government funding and community donations.

OPEN DAY

Where: LifeFlight hangar, Bundaberg Airport

When: Today, 9am-1pm

What: Meet the crew, sausage sizzle and face painting

LifeFlight's holding an open day for the public

