Swimmers warned to avoid Fraser Island's western side

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter have pleaded for people to avoid swimming on the western side of Fraser Island.

A teenage girl was swimming at Orchid Beach, Fraser Island, when she suffered a suspected irukandji sting late Wednesday night.

Paramedics were called just after 10pm, before LifeFlight transported her to Bundaberg Hospital.

It comes as LifeFlight pilot Brent Hall has called for people to stop swimming on the western side of the World Heritage-listed island to avoid being stung.

"You shouldn't swim on the western side of Fraser Island. You can't see them, and if you get in the water it increases your risk of being stung," Mr Hall said.

Mr Hall has serviced the region for 12 years as a rescue helicopter pilot.

"Christmas and the holiday period have always been busy for emergency services," he said.

"There's a whole lot more activity at Fraser Island this time of year. Stingers play a part in that, but there has been a lot this year."

Mr Hall disputed previous reports have said irukandji jellyfish were responsible for the stings.

"There's nothing to say these are irukandji," he said.

"There are about 16 or so jellyfish in the same family. Yes, these people have experience similar symptoms but none of these cases have been life-threatening.

"The symptoms are similar, but (the recent spate of stings at Fraser Island) have not been deadly."

The teenager, who was transported in a stable condition, was eighth person to be treated for a marine sting in eight days.

There has been at least 10 cases since December 22. All have occurred on the western side of Fraser Island.