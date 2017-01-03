Lifesavers urge caution after Fraser Coast sting spree

UPDATE: Three more people have been stung by jellyfish on Fraser Island.

This latest round of stings came from bluebottle jellyfish, occurring near Dilli Village on Monday.

The incident came days after four people were stung by Irukandji jellyfish on the island.

Though the consequences of being stung by a bluebottle are a lot less severe than when stung by the Irukandji variety, the sting of a bluebottle jellyfish can still be very uncomfortable for the sufferer.

Paramedics attended to the three people at the scene where it was decided that they did not require further transport.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson described the three victims to be "young people" with their exact ages unknown.

Swimmers are reminded to take care in waters.

EARLIER: SURF lifesavers are reminding beach-goers to only swim between the red and yellow flags this summer, which remain the safest places to swim.

With recent incidents of suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings on unpatrolled Fraser Island, Surf Life Saving Queensland says the best treatment is to douse the area with vinegar and call 000.

"There are also basic precautions that swimmers can take to avoid the risk of a nasty sting," SLSQ Wide Bay Capricorn lifesaving services coordinator Julie Davis said.

"Wearing protective clothing such as lycra body suits or wetsuits have proven to be effective and can also act as valuable sun protection."

Although SLSQ said the recent stings could be confirmed as coming from Irukandji, similar incidents have occurred on Fraser Island in the past.