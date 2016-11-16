Life savers to keep an eye from the sky

COOLING OFF: Elliott Heads River was a good place to stay cool during the recent warm weather in Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

DRONE technology will be trialled by Surf Life Saving Queensland in the skies above North Stradbroke Island tomorrow and Friday, in a move to see how drones could potentially be used to save lives.

With the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region boasting kilometres of remote and unpatrolled beaches, drones could be one solution to keeping an eye on our beachgoers.

SLSQ Wide Bay Capricorn regional manager Craig Holden said while SLSQ had not entered into any agreement or contract for the use of drones, this week's first official trials could change that.

"We are going to do some of our own trials this week over on Stradbroke Island so it's something we're looking into but obviously with drones.

"(But) it's not something you want to rush into,” he said.

"There's safety implications there for the general public as well and while we can talk them up to be the biggest thing since sliced bread, there's safety implication in terms of what happens if they fall out of the sky.

"There's obviously guidelines around that from CASA, you just can't just fly a drone about willy nilly so we're going to trial them and then anything we do locally will be guided from what happens during the trials.

"Drones are a definite opportunity for us as surf life savers to look into because some of the things that they profess to be able to do are certainly exciting and certainly offer us new indicatives to ultimately make our beaches safer and we're definitely keen to pursue them.”

But before any decisions could be made Mr Holden said there was a host of things which would need to be considered.

"Our airspace is not as busy as it is on the Gold Coast on Sunshine Coast ... you can image what would happen to a multi-million-dollar helicopter flying through the air if a drone crashes into it - the drone would quickly fall out the sky, so there's issues in that regard,” he said.

"But from a safety point of view they certainly offer exciting opportunities and exciting initiatives that could potentially be rolled out one day.

"You can cover areas that are normally unpatrolled or that are remote and the possibilities are endless, whether they have cameras fitted to them or have things they can drop rescue devices from.

"There's definitely endless opportunities.”