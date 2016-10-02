Life guard saves four swimmers from rip

LATE RESCUE: Tiesha Towner was packing up when she noticed four swimmers in a rip at oaks Beach, Burnett Heads.

A 21-YEAR-OLD life guard has saved four people in a dramatic rescue on dusk at Oaks Beach, Burnett Heads.

Teisha Towner was packing up at then end of the day's patrol, just after 5pm Saturday, when four people - two adults and two young girls - came down for a swim.

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club member said by the time she reached the group of four, who were caught in a rip and pulled out behind the north rock wall, the girls were holding on to the adults and pushing them under.

She has no doubt they would have drowned if she didn't act quickly and said the incident served as a timely reminder for beachgoers about the importance of swimming between the flags during patrols hours.

Ms Towner said even 15 minutes later and she would have packed up and left.

"It was about 5.15pm and this group of people came down for a swim," she said.

"I was packing up so I wasn't paying heaps of attention.

"I thought they'd be alright and they just drifted. I had most of the flags on the trolley to walk up to the shed and I look over my shoulder and they're caught in the rip.

"So I had to throw all the stuff off, grab the board and run."

The girls, aged five and eight, their 38-year-old mother and a 26-year-old exchange student were lucky Ms Towner's nine years of surf life saving training kicked in.

"I got out there and the girls were pretty much pushing the adults under water," she said.

"So I got there and two of them grabbed to board and two weren't paying attention so I had to pull them up on to the board.

"Because there was four it was too much to paddle everyone back onto the beach so I got the two girls to lie on the board together and we just floated back into the rocks."

Despite calling an ambulance to check the four swimmers over, Ms Towner said they were all uninjured but in a bit of shock.