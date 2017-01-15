32°
Life captured under the sea

Ashley Clark
| 15th Jan 2017 11:39 AM
Tracy Olive captured some amazing images of manta rays on the outer reef of Lady Musgrave Island.
Tracy Olive captured some amazing images of manta rays on the outer reef of Lady Musgrave Island.

AN UNDERWATER photographer has captured amazing images of manta rays swimming between the bunker groups of Lady Musgrave Island.

Tracy Olive and her family were on a boat trip visiting Fairfax Island, Lady Musgrave Island and Boult Reef on New Years Eve when they came into contact with the group of rays.

"We have our own boat so whenever the weather is good we like to go but we never imagined we would see all of those manta rays," she said.

"At one stage there were eight around me.

"They were feeding and swimming backwards and forwards along the surface."

The Bundaberg woman, who travelled to Tonga last year to swim with and photograph humpback whales, said her manta ray experience at Lady Musgrave was just as magical.

"I wasn't frightened at all," she said.

"Manta rays don't have a barb and can't hurt you. They are generally quiet creatures.

"I actually felt honoured to be with them and honoured that they let me get so close to them. They were just doing their thing."

Tracy Olive captured some amazing images of manta rays on the outer reef of Lady Musgrave Island. Photo Contributed
Tracy Olive captured some amazing images of manta rays on the outer reef of Lady Musgrave Island.

Tracy said those who hadn't visited the Lady Musgrave area were missing out.

"Diving there is awesome. The coral is stunning, it is immaculate and beautiful with lots of life," she said.

"We are lucky to live where we do, with all of this on our back door step."

On her two day venture, Tracy even managed to capture some images of a six-foot bronze whaler that made her acquaintance in the water.

"I was swimming along with my camera getting shots of the beautiful manta rays when all of a sudden the shark was underneath me," she said.

"He made me jump a little bit but was very quick to swim away."

The photographer said she was passionate about marine life and urged others to think about rubbish.

"We really need to look after our environment in order for all of this beauty to stick around," she said.

"Stop dropping plastic on the ground, think about what you buy and be careful about what we put down the drain."

 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks lady musgrave island manta ray photography

