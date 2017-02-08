32°
LETTER: Why should former pollies get awards?

8th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
THANKS FOR NOTHING: These people were well paid and continue to receive considerable remuneration for their appalling service to the people.
THANKS FOR NOTHING: These people were well paid and continue to receive considerable remuneration for their appalling service to the people.

JULIA Gillard gets a top Australia Day Away gong. What for? Being the first female prime minister - who cares!

As deputy PM and then as PM she was responsible for this country being saddled with such huge debt that future generations will be paying it off well into the foreseeable future.

She stabbed her PM in the back to take the top job and, along with her cohort Bill Shorten, ran around the country signing up the states for future health and education funding when she must have known there would be no funding available.

And as soon as she got into trouble, she played the gender card.

Anna Bligh also got a nod and, again, what for? Being the first female premier of Queensland - who cares!

Under her premiership Queensland is now saddled with the highest debt of any Australian state and growing under the current government despite a little fiddling of the books.

I still remember the $1 billion construction of a water recycling plant for Brisbane which has never been used or likely to be.

Preceding the election she stated that if her government was defeated she would stay on in parliament.

Following the biggest electoral defeat of a state government in the history of our nation, within two weeks she had resigned and then went off to NSW and a new job.

These people were well paid and continue to receive considerable remuneration for their appalling service to the people. And they are presented with top Australian Awards.

Is there any wonder people are tired of the elites running this country and are seeking an alternative?

COL SCOTNEY

Burrum Heads

DUMB OVER-DESIGN

I THINK the new sewer outlet for Bundy is a dumb over-design.

Located across a narrow cataract in the river, the 2m uprights are vulnerable in a flood and buried under metres of silt between floods.

The freshwater outflow floats to the surface and spreads out, defeating its design purpose.

A simple outlet at the top of Rubyanna Creek would have saved millions.

This creek exists because of run-off from heavy rain.

The mangroves filter nutrients and they still get their saltwater fix at high tide.

M TAYLOR

Burnett Heads

TURNBULL TRAPPED

APPLYING the standards that he quoted when he replaced Tony Abbott for having multiple successive low opinion polls, Malcolm Turnbull should resign from the leadership of the Liberals.

Sadly, the Liberals have a deficit of aspirants for the top job and Turnbull is trapped as the only candidate without too much baggage or adverse history, and he also has a family responsibility to protect their massive financial investment in the party, so Australians are to be subjected to a further three years of the "business only” failed policies of the LNP regime.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

LOCK THEM UP

YET another domestic violence death. This one a mother of four, where the courts failed again by letting a wife basher out on bail.

Police tried desperately to keep this grub in custody, but once again the judiciary failed and let him out.

My family knows only to well how allowing a grub out on early parole caused the murder of my brother Bryan Hodgkinson.

Bryan's killer had been out of jail for about 18 months when he decided to take another person's life.

Yes - he had murdered before.

I just wonder how the magistrates, judges and parole board members feel when this happens or how would they react if it was one of their family members murdered by someone on bail or parole.

There are four young children who are now without their mother.

Apparently there have been seven DV-related murders on the Gold Coast in the last 12 months.

Isn't the government listening to the news? Obviously not as the Premier stated on the news that she is leaving it in the hands of the police force.

But their hands are tied. They are not the ones letting these people out on bail or parole.

To a lot of people this is just another story.

What people don't realise is that instead of these four innocent children having only beautiful memories of their mum they will forever be haunted by the last memory of her dying at the hands of their father.

It is time for a drastic change in who should or should not be allowed out on bail or parole.

Keep them locked up and start protecting the innocent.

DORIS HILLIER

South Kolan

