LETTER: Trip is a small price to pay for prosperity

JUST as an employee of a private company isn't expected to fork out the cost of a business trip to enhance their professional skills and drive up revenue, our local councillors should not be expected to personally cover the costs of diplomatic visits to our sister city, Nanning.

With a population of over 17 million people, Nanning regards Bundaberg as their closest sister city with a proven track record of millions invested into our local farming and tourism sectors.

It is absolutely necessary for the economic health of our region for the council to be continuously strengthening relations with a Chinese city that regards us so highly.

Aside from the positive impacts on our economy, the added cultural value to our region that our close relationship with Nanning provides is essential to the success we've experienced as a multicultural region.

Through our region's famous multicultural festivals, Chinese New Year celebrations and of course our beautiful Chinese Gardens, which The City of Nanning has kindly donated to, our region reaps unimaginable benefits from the strong sister city bond.

After all, the council is simply covering the economy airfares to China, what a small price to pay for decades worth of cultural friendship and economic growth.

GEORDIE FELESINA

North Bundaberg