LETTER: There are better dates for Australia Day

22nd Jan 2017 10:05 AM

January 26 is the wrong date

WITHOUT doubt "the settlement of Australia was an invasion, a conquest, resulting in genocide of native peoples,” so it is understandable that the remaining native peoples do not share the majority enthusiasm for Australia Day on January 26, the day the invasion began.

However, the people now in Australia have much to celebrate on an Australia Day.

But which is an appropriate day to celebrate the modern, inclusive, democratic, multicultural Australia?

A list might include: December 3 to commemorate the beginning of democracy at Eureka Stockade, January 1 the day of Federation, April 25 ANZAC Day, November 11 the day Ned Kelly was hanged, coinciding with Armistice Day, May 27 to celebrate the 1967 referendum, May 6th end of White Australia Policy ...

There are many significant days, but January 26th is not one of them.

Although Flinders suggested Australia as a name for the continent on February 20th, until federation it was a group of distinctly separate British colonies.

Technically then the political entity Australia did not exist until Federation and for any day prior to Federation to be designated 'Australia Day' is arrant nonsense.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Give us a date

TIM Lawson's comments are trotted out every year about moving Australia Day.

How about instead of just grandstanding about the perceived issue he and his ilk put forward positive suggestions.

How about a date that would be an alternative and why it would be a good change.

Many people are happy with the current date, and as the saying goes you can't please everyone.

RICHARD HAYES

Bargara

Millbank closure

MY HEART went out to the many residents of Millbank who need to be relocated due to the impending closure of three wings in the facility.

A transition into a nursing home greatly impacts on the wellbeing of a person.

Speaking to many elderly people, most will say they do not want to end up in a nursing home.

Some have even planned their own exit plan just to avoid the possibility of that happening.

Unfortunately for many when that times come they are not given or can make that choice.

Elderly people, especially people living with dementia desire to be in familiar surroundings.

Taking them away from what is familiar to them is very unsettling and can further impact on their state of health.

It does not matter that the new nursing home is "five star” or has better services, in the end what families and loved ones need to consider is the rights of the individual and their personal needs and desires.

The elderly need to treated with respect and compassion.

CYNTHIA HOOGSTRATEN

Dip. of Dementia Care

Bundaberg

Festival help

IT WAS with trepidation that I opened the Annual General Meeting of the Moore Park Beach Festival of the Arts recently.

Having such a small committee, working hard in the past year and with all positions becoming vacant, my thoughts were to the hows and wherefores of this coming year.

But once again the people of Moore Park Beach were there for the meeting.

After outlining most of the positions vacant, I'm very pleased to announce that most positions were filled.

The few vacant positions left are being negotiated before our next meeting on Monday February 13 at 7pm in the Moore Park Beach Community Hall.

With the new committee now in full swing may I, as patron, wish them every success for the 2017 festival.

Not forgetting a very special thank you for all the blood sweat and tears that have come from past committees over the past 17 years.

This year's event being our 18th I feel that the festival's attractions and fun can only get bigger and better, if of course that's possible.

We will be searching for grants that occasionally arise for us to apply for to finance the festival.

We will, over the next few months, keep in touch with you all as to the date of the festival, hoping, that as usual, the tides will be with us on the second weekend in August 2017.

This just leaves me to ask if any other people in Moore Park Beach would like to be part of our committee.

The more members we have the easier it will be for this beautiful Moore Park Beach Festival to come to fruition.

PATRICIA WALKER

Patron

Moore Park Beach Festival Of The Arts

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Severe weather warning: Storm dumps 50mm in 30 minutes

Kate Wall shared this photo to Higgins Storm Chasing's Facebook page. It shows the storm at Wanora in the Somerset region.

Heavy rain recorded across South Burnett, rolling towards Coast

Man bitten trying to break up fight between dogs

Not the dog involved in the incident.

Man taken to hospital in a stable condition

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Workshops to help senior drivers

ROAD SHOW: Seniors are urged to head along to discuss road safety at two events next week.

Special events to be held

Gig Guide Thursday, January 19-Sunday, January 22

Gig Guide.

Chill out with some tunes at your favourite hangout.

Master artists showing pastels at Gin Gin

PASTEL POWER: A piece by Tricia Taylor from the Pastel Society of Australia.

Contemporary Master Artists of Australia has opened at Gin Gin

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting's a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth" in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Bundy hotel on the market for a cool $8.5m

FOR SALE: The Burnett Riverside Motel has gone on the market, with a price guide of more than $8 million.

Premier hotel up for sale for more than $8m

