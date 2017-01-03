LETTER: Swimming lessons should be tax deduction to stop drownings

TAX DEDUCTION?

WITH the recent spate of drownings, including all the children who recently drowned in backyard swimming pools I ask that all politicians work together to make swimming lessons compulsory and the cost of the lessons tax deductible.

To live in a country like Australia where we promote an outdoor lifestyle and not have children who can swim is a serious oversight by our government, parents and carers.

Who knows, there may also be some who become Australia's next Olympic swim stars?

Additionally the cost of all sporting club memberships for children should be tax deductible to help reduce the electronic obesity epidemic and it will help fund sporting clubs.

Happy new year to all.

- KEN WILSON, Bundaberg

NOT BUYING IT

ENERGY Minister Mark Bailey responded to my letter (NM, 30/12) by claiming that unleaded petrol will still be available to the public after the ethanol mandate comes into force this month.

His first communique, on this subject, which appeared in the Guardian on December 22, inferred that standard unleaded petrol had a limited life span and could possibly disappear from sale sometime after July 2018.

Mr Bailey now claims unleaded will still be available at most service stations.

Note that manipulative word "most”, and the absence of any assurances.

Political speak.

Now I don't know where Mr Bailey gets his advice from or who writes his letters but his information is at odds with other reports on this subject.

Chris Kale from Petrol Watch Monitors has said that a similar E10 mandate started in NSW that compels retailers to sell more and more ethanol product has led to service stations removing standard unleaded from sale.

He went on to say that people with older cars, and who can least afford it, are then forced to pay up to 20c a litre more to use the higher grade super unleaded.

This fuel has been touted as nothing more than an oil company scam. But Mr Bailey didn't respond to that.

He then tried to muddy the waters by claiming the US Navy uses biofuels.

So what?

We are talking here about ordinary Queenslanders paying more for their petrol because Mr Bailey's government couldn't care less about them.

Like NSW, unleaded petrol will, eventually disappear from our service stations because the Palaszczuk Government will force them to store and sell more and more ethanol.

I for one won't wear Mr Bailey's weak excuse that using ethanol is a job-creating exercise.

Governments never do anything unless there's something in it for them.

- B BARRY Bundaberg

A LADIES GAME

THOSE fans who had the pleasure of watching cricket in the KFC Big Bash were not disappointed in the standard of play in the ladies game that followed.

But why could not the girls show their keenness by taking a supporting roll to the men such as preparing meals and drinks?

Why must they flaunt their excellence with bat and ball by playing on the same grounds as the men?

After all cricket is traditionally a game for gentlemen.

- FREDERICK ARCHER, Bundaberg

BELIEVERS

LAST week a Times newspaper opinion poll found that only 28 per cent of British people believe in God - and 38 per cent say there's no God.

The rest didn't seem to know.

Countries vary.

African nations are mainly big believers. In one survey, the percentage of unbelievers in Nigeria was reported to be zero(!).

According to Cardinal Raymond Sarah (born in Guinea), Africans are determined to avoid the atheistic mentality observable in our secularised West.

He says, "As part of its identity, Africa is open to transcendence ... The soul of Africa always opens towards God ... Material concerns are always secondary ... The African knows he is only a sojourner...

It's in his book God or Nothing (page 255).

The Cardinal is well aware of lots of problems in Africa - poverty, corruption, healthcare issues etc.

But he sees a reason for hope in Africa that he doesn't see in the West.

Perhaps we Westerners need to eat some humble pie.

- ARNOLD JAGO, Nichols Point