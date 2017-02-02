LETTER: Sour grapes in LNP defections to One Nation

TRUST A MUST: Current and former MPs should remember the distinguishing attribute of loyalty, says a reader.

BROELMAN'S View (NM, 31/01) was well done and quite humorous.

I am referring to Pauline Hanson's tentacles snaring four former LNP members.

Three of the four LNP members lost their seats at a previous election so sour grapes are prominent.

As for Steve Dickson leaving the LNP to lead One Nation in the State Parliament, we'll see what the electorate of Buderim think about that at the next election.

Members and ex-members of Parliament should remember first and foremost the distinguishing attribute of loyalty.

They are better to fight the good fight in the tent rather than out of it.

And to balance the four defections, Pauline has already lost four of her hand-picked candidates.

DICK BITCON

Bargara