LETTER: Pauline must be laughing

HERE we go again, New Year's Eve and the rat packs are at it again.

Queensland LNP started with the biggest prank of all, telling the world that the incumbent Labor will run out of people to sack after the Great Train Driver disaster.

That is why every LNP vehicle has had their rear vision mirrors taken out, to forget their past.

Were train driver numbers not reduced under their reign of terror?

How many trainees did they hire due to retirements?

The LNP did and do not care as long as they are driving the car.

Fancy the LNP worrying about unemployment of the people after the great Newman debacle where sacking people became a sport.

The same crew are still there now so who in their right mind would believe they have changed as all they say is we need less public servants, just ask the local LNP mob.

How many will they sack if re-elected?

Ask your local.

Just what is the local LNP elects position on multiple marriages and wives on government handouts, will they stop that?

We now have 1.5 million people born overseas in Australia on welfare benefits, how is that working out for us Mr Turnbull?

His answer, double the intake.

Pauline Hanson is the only "true Australian" out of the lot of them with the exception of Jacqui Lambie who represents Tasmania and its people with a passion.

Pauline wants this ridiculous immigration of muslims halted, we simply cannot afford the expense but then employment of national security people has risen dramatically.

Turnbull's answer, Scott Ryan, special Minister of State, now there is a title reminiscent of the Hitler period.

Minister of State who opposes the Hanson public backed proposition of halting the Islamic threat and welfare drain on Australia.

What a circus 2017 will be.

If polygamy is ok for some, is it illegal for others.

Supplement the income, marry a couple more times, cheering.

Thank you LNP.

We can just claim another public house to keep them in.

Time to set up the chairs and picnic table to listen to the next generation of LNP candidates tell us once again of the Bruce Highway vision, electricity price cuts, water cuts, employment for all with no one out of work by 2020.

One has to smile when both major parties refuse to adhere to what the people want.

Pauline must be laughing her head off, the dumbos propelling her into office.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads