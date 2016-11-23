LETTER: Objection to direction nothing to do with turtles

I REFER to R Henderson's letter (NM, 21/11) and subsequent article (NM, 22/11) regarding the development at Burnett Heads.

My objections to the Palaszczuk government's last-minute decision to override council's planning has absolutely nothing to do with turtles.

I'm one of the biggest advocates for ensuring the protection of our endangered turtles.

In fact, I have worked incredibly hard in this area and secured funds for the expansion of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre to enable our region to become a world leader in marine turtle conservation.

In addition, I have only just helped launch a policy to phase out plastic bags across the state which will ultimately provide a safer environment for our marine life. This is something I have been working on for quite some time.

And, yes, I did write to the minister regarding the development to seek clarification that measures were in place with consideration for turtle nesting, which to my knowledge council addressed. True to Labor form, my office has not received a reply.

My sole concern and objection is about an arrogant government which is abusing its powers to dictate our community and restrict development, without any form of consultation whatsoever.

This out-of-touch government is pushing ideological nonsense that I fear will be totally destructive on the entire region.

The minister's actions have the potential to shut down all coastal development, including the Mon Repos development, rendering land values worthless.

Despite years of negotiations and approvals, this government continues to peddle its green ideological agenda.

Enough is enough.

Instead of causing a devastating decision without consultation, if concerns were raised why didn't the government simply call the approval in, as is convention?

It's no wonder the Member for Bundaberg stepped in to interfere with this particular development, given that her own ocean views are likely to be affected. Shouldn't she declare her conflict of interest?

Let's be clear here, it's the Member for Bundaberg and her government playing politics at our community's expense.

STEPHEN BENNETT

Member for Burnett