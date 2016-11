YOU see them here, you see them there, you see them everywhere on Bundaberg streets: the braindead drivers who don't possess enough intelligence to know how to operate their vehicle's traffic indicator.

When it comes to negotiating roundabouts, changing lanes and making right and left turns, the traffic indicator becomes null and void for many drivers.

It's perfectly clear many drivers completely ignore the rules of the road once they attain their licence.

R ROBERTSON

Avoca