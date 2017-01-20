LETTER: Nanning relationship rewarding for Bundaberg

BEST FRIENDS: Bundy and Nanning's relationship will continue to provide cultural enrichment and economic advantages for the entire region, says Mayor Jack Dempsey.

AS WE draw closer to celebrating Chinese New Year it is an appropriate time to acknowledge our appreciation of our sister city partner, Nanning, and what this 18-year relationship contributes to the Bundaberg region.

Our interaction with Nanning continues to be fruitful.

The Chinese New Year celebrations this year will result in a party of 16 officials and artists arriving from Nanning to add cultural authenticity to our celebrations.

That number will be further increased with about 20 Nanning students currently studying at CQ University also joining the Chinese New Year activities in various support roles.

These students arrive in Bundaberg each year for three weeks to undertake English and Australian culture studies and are avid participants in the annual celebrations.

The People's Government of Nanning has also gifted upwards of $1.6 million to the Bundaberg region for a redesign of the Nanning Gardens.

The council regularly hosts visiting delegations from Nanning comprised of government and trade officials. There is a genuine interest and desire to engage with our region in port to port trade, the exploration of tourism opportunities and the further development of educational exchange programs.

Nanning-born Australian citizens are now responsible for more than a $20 million investment in the Bundaberg region and this will be evident in coming months in bricks and mortar and expanded agricultural projects.

This investment has been diverted to Bundaberg from the Sydney and Melbourne investment market.

Our relationship with Nanning has enjoyed a slow maturation and has developed as a friendship that will stand the test of time.

It is one which has, and will continue to provide cultural enrichment and economic advantages for the entire Bundaberg region.

As a council and a community, we appreciate the support and connectivity extended to the Bundaberg region by Nanning.

The welcome mat is always out and the generosity of our Nanning friends is humbling.

I urge residents across the region to support the council's forthcoming Taste of China and Chinese New Year celebrations and to experience some inspiring cultural diversity.

JACK DEMPSEY

Bundaberg Mayor