LETTER: Media needs to take more responsibility

RESPONSIBLE: Media should be more responsible before reporting comments of Tony Abbott.

Socialists lack spine

STEPHEN Beiger (NM, 20/12) berates me for my opinion on the appalling standards of politics - politicians these days.

I know of no socialist who has the spine to operate/own a business as they would be obliged to employ union labour.

Then with outlandish demands for over the top wages and conditions there would be little or no profit and alas bankruptcy to follow.

- T GALLAGHER, Avenell Heights

Prices going sky-high

ELECTRICITY prices in Queensland are high and rising.

This is threatening the viability of irrigated agriculture across Queensland.

The current electricity pricing framework is failing electricity consumers and is directly and adversely affecting the international competitiveness of Queensland's export-oriented irrigated agricultural industries, risking turning this pillar of our economy into a stump.

If Ergon Energy's proposed new tariffs are approved by the energy regulator, then summer power costs will surge.

Ergon's proposed tariffs, set to take effect from next year, would penalise financially strapped home owners, businesses and farmers during the summer, when they use power the most.

An investigation, commissioned by Canegrowers and carried out by economic consultants Sapere, found the Ergon proposal was far from justified.

The report suggests that the degree of network congestion upon which the proposals in Ergon's Tariff Structure Statement depend has been overstated by two orders of magnitude based on Ergon's public data on zone substation congestion.

The scale of this pricing distortion is a whopping $1.8 billion over five years.

This report is our smoking gun to say Ergon Energy has just been a cash cow to print money.

The long-term solution is to fix the regulatory rules to ensure it delivers fair returns rather than excessive returns to the networks and the State Government that owns them.

- KERRY LATTER, chief executive officer, Canegrowers

Fuel prices

I WAS extremely disappointed to see this holidays that real changes proposed by the LNP, that would have forced petrol retailers to display the undiscounted price of petrol on their price boards has been scrapped by Labor.

I for one am sick and tired of overseas companies ripping us off especially over the holidays.

I want transparency around the undiscounted price of petrol to allow all us drivers the opportunity to make informed choices on when and where to fill up.

We know in our region we historically pay more for petrol than other states, in some cases an additional 40c per litre.

The LNP plan which I have spoken about before had the backing and full support of the highly respected RACQ.

Unfortunately at the end of the day, Labor has backed overseas oil companies profiteering at our expense.

- STEPHEN BENNETT Member for Burnett

Stop dog whistling

TONY Abbott's recent dog whistles and wedge politics about Israel and Palestine do not deserve the media coverage they get.

An apparently quick learner of dirty tricks, Abbott demonstrates his willingness to adopt Trumpian tactics to disrupt and disturb, to malign and mislead.

Why does the media waste our time and their resources to publish unfounded rumours and innuendos?

If such comments from Abbott must be published, they belong on page-last, in four-point font, and heavily caveated.

Responsible media would not repeat unsupported statements; if published, responsible media would identify such sound bites as exactly what they are - entirely unsubstantiated attempts to refocus attention.

Australian media must increase responsible reporting, or we'll have an Australian equivalent of America's tweeter-in-chief.

- JUDY BAMBERGER, O'Connor