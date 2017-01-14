LETTER: Marijuana a life-saving herb

A MOUNTAIN of research has been conducted in in 2016 showing that cannabis is safe and effective.

Although no drugs psychoactive or otherwise is completely harmless, Paul Armentano on Alternet points out that research shows that cannabis is the safest psychoactive drug available.

Cumulative pot use by 17 to 20 year olds has no deleterious effect on intelligence.

From an article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, "In the largest longitudinal examination of marijuana use and IQ change, ... we find little evidence to suggest that adolescent marijuana use has a direct effect on intellectual decline."

Findings by Researchers at the University of Miami published in The Journal of Mental Health Policy and Economics reveal that, "Daily female marijuana users have a BMI that is approximately 3.1 percent lower than that of non-users, whereas daily male users have a BMI that is approximately 2.7 percent lower than that of non-users." High BMI is directly associated with risk of heart disease and other adverse health issues.

Reader poll Should marijuana use be legal? Only for medical use

Yes, for any reason

Not at all

View Results Vote

Patients who use pot spend substantially less on prescription drugs.

At the University of Georgia researches reported that 'patients using cannabis to treat, anxiety, depression, glaucoma, nausea, pain, psychosis, seizures, sleep disorders, and spasticity, reduced use of prescription drugs that could save $468 annually.

An article published in European Journal of Internal Medicine by researchers at the University of Wisconsin reported that "Contrary to popular belief, ... marijuana use is not associated with increased healthcare utilisation, and there is also no association between health care utilisation and frequency of marijuana use."

"Patients who test positive for cannabis are less likely to die while hospitalised," reported a team from the University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University, and the University of Alabama. "Odds of in-hospital mortality were significantly reduced among marijuana users compared with non-users in all hospitalised patients as well as cancer patients," they said.

Population data published in the journal Addiction, marijuana use by those aged 50 and older has spiked significantly since 2006.

Older Americans are well aware of the may serious side effects of conventional drugs and are turning to non-addictive, non-overdose cannabis.

Meanwhile teen use of marijuana has decreased in the marijuana laws sates maternal marijuana use risks have been overstated.

Research at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis revealed in the journal Obstetrics and Gynaecology, that "maternal use of tobacco, not marijuana, is responsible for adverse events such as pre-term births or children born at a weight below normal for their gestational age."

Even so use of any drug including tobacco, alcohol and other psychoactive during pregnancy should be discouraged not condoned.

Pot unlike alcohol decreases aggression.

It is well known that using alcohol increases aggressive behaviour while cannabis does the opposite.

Data published by investigators from Maastricht University in the Netherlands and Frankfurt University in Germany in the journal Psychopharmacology confirms it.

"The results in the present study support the hypothesis that acute alcohol intoxication increases feelings of aggression and that acute cannabis intoxication reduces feelings of aggression following aggression exposure," they concluded.

Fewer traffic fatalities occur in the 27 medical cannabis states.

Published in the American Journal of Public Health, investigators from Columbia University reported: "On average, medical marijuana laws states had lower traffic fatality rates than non-MML states. … particularly among those aged 25 to 44 years.

And here we are.

In Queensland cannabis is classified as a dangerous drug attracting license disqualification for DUI(d) and a maximum of 68 years imprisonment.

It's not even "nanny state" legislation.

It protects no one.

It in fact withholds a beneficial herb from the public.

A life-saving herb in fact.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah