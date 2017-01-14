LETTER: Let's not go down the same road as Hitler

WE'VE heard it before; the recycled idea of abolishing the states and running everything from Canberra.

Recent remarks by ex-PM Hawke and ex-Premier Kennett are in agreement that we are over governed by the states and too many local councils, too many politicians and too many regulations at every level.

But would abolishing the states make us better off?

We've seen council amalgamations, accompanied by accelerating costs when we were told it would be cheaper.

Sure we're over regulated, and that needs to be addressed at every level.

Politicians seem to delight in bringing in more and more regulations and taxes and they would do that still if all was run from Canberra.

When that proved a failure would the next suggestion be World Governance?

Some would like that idea too.

It was in Nazi Germany that Hitler abolished the states and ran everything from Berlin.

Why should we think about going down the same road?

Where do these people get their ideas?

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin