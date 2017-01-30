LETTER: GoFundMe way for people to shirk responsibility

ANYTHING GOES: People are very quick to set up GoFundMe pages, says a letter writer.

GOFUNDME pages seem to be popping up for just about everything these days often by well-meaning friends.

Many are justified like to help with children's medical bills etc but also many may just be a way for people to not take responsibility for their own actions.

You will see people on drugs, smoking and drinking heavily saying they couldn't afford house contents insurance and other examples of not taking responsbility for their own past bad planning and then asking others to donate money to help them out with still a cigarette in their hands.

By all means donate, but do your research.

Don't just fall for a sob story or one-sided news story.

Check who you are donating your hard earned money to and why.

I also believe the media use the term "hero” too often.

A guy saves a cat up a tree and he is labelled a hero?

Let's leave this term for people who genuinely risk their lives to save others, otherwise we are belittling the efforts of many of our armed forces personnel and real heroes.

Agree or disagree but that's my thought for the day.

KEN WILSON

Bundaberg