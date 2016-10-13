LETTER: Gay marriage could help save lives

THERE is currently interesting debate on same sex marriage at the moment.

So long as it is not made compulsory, I don't see what all the fuss is about.

Let all people have a legally recognised relationship if they want.

Just have a free vote in parliament and note who votes which way and if you don't like the way you government representative voted then don't vote them back in next election.

A plebiscite is estimated to cost $160m and is not legally binding so what will it achieve?

If they had just added one more question to the census it would have saved a lot of time and money.

This money could feed a lot of homeless people or help fight cancer and help solve some real problems like suicide prevention. Let's just get it over with.

There is the Christian discussion that a man should not lie with another man as with a woman, but I cannot find a verse about a woman lying with another woman.

I can however find where a woman must submit to her husband and a man and woman living in sin is not acceptable but that is legally recognised in Australia so why allow one "sin" and not another.

There is also the Matthew 7:1 that says you shouldn't judge others so why are Christians entering this discussion in the first place. So I am tired of the back and forth on that debate.

I understand that already in Australia it is illegal to discriminate on race or sex so why does government legislation regularly discriminate with welfare and marriage on race or sex in contravention to other laws.

More people die from suicide than on our roads in Australia. Hunter institute on Mental Health data shows about 8.3 deaths per day in Australia by suicide.

According to LGBTI Mental Health Alliance briefing paper revised 2013, "lesbian, gay and bisexual people are sexually attracted to and/or have romantic relationships with people of the same sex as themselves.

Nine per cent of adult men and 15% of women in Australia report same-sex attraction or having had sexual contact with someone of the same sex, although only approximately 2% actually identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual."

"Same-sex attracted Australians have up to 14x higher rates of suicide attempts than their heterosexual peers".

A large proportion of suicides are because the people feel not accepted in society.

Allowing legally recognised same sex marriage would help gay and lesbian couples feel more accepted and hopefully save lives.

I am not asking all people to like the idea, just accept it and for the politicians to just get on with it.

Please let's just vote yes and get on with helping all people no matter what their race, religion, sex, sexual orientation or any other difference between the people.

KEN WILSON

Bundaberg