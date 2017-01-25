33°
LETTER: Eat baby peas, not animals, on Australia Day

Desmond Bellamy, PETA Australia | 25th Jan 2017 1:48 PM
VEG OUT: Eat baby vegetables instead of baby animals today, says a letter writer.
VEG OUT: Eat baby vegetables instead of baby animals today, says a letter writer. Cade Mooney

AUSTRALIA Day is meant to inspire national pride and spirit.

It has nothing to do with eating lamb.

And yet Meat and Livestock Australia tries to cash in on the celebration with buffoonish caricatures of ethnic and cultural groups and an ad that doesn't even mention Australia Day.

Instead, the ad implies that people can somehow be united by paying the MLA to kill lambs and other baby animals.

They must be worried about all the recent studies showing that many Australians can no longer stomach meat.

A University of Adelaide survey found that 2l% of Australians are reducing their consumption of lamb, while the number of vegetarians increased by 20% between 2009 and 2013.

A Roy Morgan poll found that 99% of Australians oppose cruelty to animals, and we know that animals who are killed for food are electrocuted or have a bolt shot into their heads before being sliced open.

Flesh is bad for the human body, too.

Meat-eaters are more likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other illnesses.

And eating meat and other animal-based foods is a major contributor to climate change and other environmental problems.

This Australia Day, the only babies on our plates should be baby peas or baby corn - not baby sheep.

DESMOND BELLAMY

special projects co-ordinator

PETA Australia

