MUCH-LOVED: Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream owner Anthony Mammino, with wife Teena, lost his battle with cancer this month.

ANTHONY Mammino was a larger-than-life character with an infectious laugh and an unbridled enthusiasm for both his family and his business.

We will never forget his generous spirit and kind heart.

The Lollipop Land Fairies are deeply saddened to learn of his passing - another bright star has joined the heavens.

JULE BARTEN and CHRIS BOSTON

Bundaberg