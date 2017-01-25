LETTER: A message to the thief who stole from me

LOW LIFE: The victim of a thief has penned a letter to the criminal.

TO THE thief who entered our property Saturday night and stole my Ryobi battery drill and attachments and also my wife's new Esky, I hope that they are of as great a value to you as they are to us.

We are old aged pensioners, who paid our way in life.

It took my wife eight months of saving to buy the Ryobi drill for my 74th birthday last May and I have used that drill nearly every day. That's why there are quite a few screw attachments.

The Esky was a Christmas present from our daughter and has only been used once.

I suppose you think that you are a brave hero.

But let me tell you who the real heroes are.

They are my army mates and some of the young men who I helped train, who died in action and later from injuries received, serving this country so as to let you have your cowardly way of life.

Anybody who reads this and is approached to purchase these item, please refer it to the Bundaberg police and make their job just a little easier.

WILLIAM HALBESMA

Branyan