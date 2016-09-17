Lecturer recognised for innovative approach

CQUNIVERSITY academics in Bundaberg have been recognised with national Citation awards and rewarded with prizes worth $10,000 each.

The Citations announced this week are awarded as part of the Australian Awards for University Teaching, conducted by the Australian Government.

Bundaberg-based, CQUniversity lecturer Trixie James (pictured with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt) was cited for excellence in motivating, inspiring and enabling students to realise their potential through innovative teaching approaches.

Mrs James is a lecturer in the uni's Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies program, which provides prospective students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to transition into undergraduate study.

A well-known and trusted face on the Bundaberg campus, Mrs James explained that even though this recognition is an incredible achievement, the best reward is seeing her past students successfully transition into and graduate from undergraduate degrees.

"When I see my past students accept their degrees on graduation day and I hear their stories about their exciting new careers that is the best reward of all.

"Many of the students I work with didn't even think university study would be a possibility for them, so to see them go on to further study and achieve their dreams is such a wonderful outcome.

"I am so lucky that I get to come to work every day and interact with amazing people and even though my award was for inspiring students, at the end of the day it's the students who inspire me to be the best teacher I can be," said Mrs James.

The Australian Awards for University Teaching recognise quality teaching practices and outstanding contributions to student learning.

Recipients, with the support of their institutions, further contribute to systemic change in learning and teaching through ongoing knowledge sharing and dissemination.

Citations for Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning recognise and reward the diverse contributions made by individuals and teams to the quality of student learning.

Citations are awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the quality of student learning in a specific area of responsibility over a sustained period, whether they are academic staff, general staff, sessional staff or institutional associates.

Citations provide an opportunity for distinctive institutional missions, values and priorities in learning and teaching to be recognised. Citations are awarded for a range of contributions to student learning, both direct and indirect.