Leanne Donaldson forced to repay overdue council rates

LEANNE Donaldson has been forced to pay back $7893 in overdue rates to stop her home from being put up for sale by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The Courier-Mail reports the debt was more than three years old.

At an ordinary meeting of council today, councillors voted to start a sale process on the home to recover the overdue funds.

The matter was a confidential item at today's meeting and was discussed behind closed doors.

In Parliament today Ms Donaldson said she had repaid the money.

"I would like to advise the House that rate arrears owed to Bundaberg Regional Council in respect of my family home have been paid today," she said.

"I have taken steps to ensure rates notices will be paid promptly in future."

Ms Donaldson apologised for not paying her rates.

"There has been no deliberate attempt to avoid paying the rates on my family home," she said in a written statement.

"The outstanding amount advised by Bundaberg Regional Council has been paid today and I apologise to the council for not settling the account earlier.

"The Premier has been advised and I made an explanatory statement to the House."

Ms Donaldson also said she had a mortgage non-payment for a "relatively small" amount but said the debt had been "settled quickly".

"At no stage have I been at risk of being declared bankrupt," she said, in the statement.

A spokesman for Ms Donaldson told the Courier Mail she was not considering resigning.