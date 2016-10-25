Leanne accuses LNP of trying to score cheap political points

Leanne Donaldson says South Australia's energy system is different from Qld.

I WAS disappointed, but sadly not surprised, to read the comments by the LNP's Michael Hart trying to score cheap political points after the natural disaster in South Australia.

The blackout in South Australia was caused by an extreme storm.

This was a storm event, not a renewables event and it is misleading to suggest otherwise.

Queensland's energy network is different to South Australia's.

Our infrastructure is built to better withstand extreme events such as cyclones and is therefore more resilient to weather.

That, of course, does not mean problems won't occur as we all experienced during the 2013 floods.

He has wrongly likened Queensland's energy system to those of other states, despite us having by far the youngest fleet of baseload generators in the nation, including four supercritical power stations.

He's also incorrectly suggested that our RET would result in "sky-high” electricity prices.

The Palaszczuk Government is taking a planned, measured approach to transitioning to cleaner energy generation.

Last week the 'Credible Pathways to a 50 per cent Renewable Energy Target for Queensland by 2030 - Draft Report' was released, marking an important milestone in our transition to a cleaner energy future.

The panel found our 50 per cent target can be obtained without compromising energy security and reliability, and without compromising affordability.

The draft report identified not one but three credible pathways to 50 per cent renewables over the next 14 years, all of which are broadly cost neutral to electricity consumers.

The expert panel analysis indicates a slight reduction in residential bills of 1.1-1.2% to 2030.

Remember the only plan the LNP has for our ports and power, is to sell, sell and sell.

LEANNE DONALDSON

Member for Bundaberg

and Minister for Agriculture