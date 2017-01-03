Last call for lockout law

STREET SAFE: Party-goers queuing up at The Club Hotel.

A LOOMING 1am lockout for Bundaberg's pubs and clubs is in doubt after revelations the new laws could be delayed or scrapped.

The controversial 1am lockout is due to start in February across the state, including at Bundaberg's Safe Night Precinct.

In July, alcohol service hours were scaled back and shots were banned from midnight in a move Bundaberg police says has curbed alcohol-fuelled violence in the CBD.

"There are fewer incidents of alcohol-fuelled violence and anti-social behaviour,” Bundaberg police Senior Constable Scott Nicol said.

"Venues have only provided us with positive feedback.

"The main thing is whatever is introduced by the government will be to educate people and be aware of what they can and can't do.”

On Sunday, acting Premier Jackie Trad left the door open for a lockout rethink when asked about the policy.

She said the government had already honoured its election commitment on alcohol-fuelled violence by cutting the hours alcohol could be served.

Bundaberg Safe Night Precinct president Lloyd Finnis said the current proposal was achieved after many roundtable discussions with various bodies.

"A lot of work has gone into this before legislation was passed,” Mr Finnis said.

"It will come down to what the government is going to put on the table.”

Only last month Mr Finnis was praising the government for its $18,000 funding so each venue in the SNP would have a radio, putting them in direct contact with police.

"That has been going really well,” he said.

An interim report into the success of the State Government's strategy to reduce alcohol-fuelled violence is expected to be released soon and this could influence the government's decision.

The government is now considering other options - including a tough ID "scanning and banning” regime - as an alternative to the contentious policy ahead of a likely election this year.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said if the government changed its mind it would be a stunning backflip.

Mr Bennett said there would be serious repercussions, including job losses and no change in alcohol incidents.

"Education and tougher penalties are what is required,” he said.

"Labor's nanny state is consistently treating us as if we can't make our own decisions.”