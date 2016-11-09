Large fire burning in the North Burnett

UPDATE Wednesday 9am:

A FIRE burning just south of Mundubbera, on the Mundubbera-Durong road, is still causing smoke along the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Servies spokeswoman said a crew is on the scene doing perimeter check.

"We've got a strike team heading out there, which consists of five trucks," the spokeswoman said.

"They will assess what they need to do today."

Earlier

EIGHT Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a large vegetation fire burning near Mundubbera Durong Rd, Mundubbera.

Firefighters are backburning to control the fire.

There is no threat to property at this time.

The fire is causing significant smoke and residents in the area and surrounds are advised to close windows and doors. If you are suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

The smoke may decrease visibility on the road and motorists are asked to drive with caution and to conditions.

If your property is under threat please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.