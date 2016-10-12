26°
Large catch at competition

Tobi Loftus
| 12th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
WINNER: Champion Angler Greg Geen with Wally Ford at the Three Rivers Fishing Classic.
WINNER: Champion Angler Greg Geen with Wally Ford at the Three Rivers Fishing Classic.

FOR Greg Green taking out the champion angler title at the Mundubbera Three Rivers Fishing Classic at the weekend has become something he expects.

Green said he could not remember how many times he had won the competition.

"It was my tenth or fifteenth (time) or something," Green said.

"It doesn't make much of a difference to me.

"I expect to win because I put more time into than a lot of others.

"When you're sitting next to someone and you catch 10 to their one you expect you're going to win."

Green, who has been fishing for 60 years, 40 of which have been in Mundubbera, said there were many aspects of the competition he liked.

"Just the comradely and the cheap shots that everyone has a go at you about," he said.

"They're all harmless.

 

"There is much more stock fish this year than there has been before.

"You used to get 10 or 15, I got 30 this year."

Event organiser Brendan Linsket said it was the largest turnout for the event in years.

"We're up last year as we've had 205 nominations for the (competition) this year," he said.

"There have been some great fish weighed in and good to see nearly everyone got a prize.

"The size of the fish that have come in has been great and the quality as well.

"It's good to see the hard work is paying off." Linsket said the competition would return next year.

"Hopefully we'll have the same turnout, if not better," he said.

Green said there were two things that made a day out fishing a good day.

"Good bait and good friends, that's it," he said.

"I'll take anyone out fishing, I'd like to see them catch some fish."

Topics:  fishing, mundubbera, sport, three rivers fishing classic

