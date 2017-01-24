32°
LARC skipper moonlights as a warrior for the whales

23rd Jan 2017 3:38 PM
FIGHTING THE HUNTERS: 1770 Larc skipper Wyanda Lubinnk on the deck of the MV Steve Irwin on a mission with Sea Shepherd in Antarctic waters.
FIGHTING THE HUNTERS: 1770 Larc skipper Wyanda Lubinnk on the deck of the MV Steve Irwin on a mission with Sea Shepherd in Antarctic waters. Chelsea Miller

HER day job is skippering the lovable pink LARC at Seventeen Seventy.

But as you read this, Wyanda Lublinnk is way down in Antarctica searching for illegal Japanese whaling ships.

She is part of the Sea Shepherd Australia crew onboard the MV Steve Irwin who have spent five weeks in Southern Antarctic waters.

When the crew came upon the Japanese whale processing ship Nisshin Maru early last week, it was Wyanda - a Dutch native who has served in the navy - who made contact from the deck of the Steve Irwin.

"We have caught you whaling illegally in a protected whale sanctuary in Australian waters,” she declared.

"You are in contempt of the Australian Federal Court and the International Court of Justice, and we demand you stop your operations.”

Images of the illegal operations of the Nisshin Maru went viral, with thousands of viewers liking and following Sea Shepherd's progress in the Antarctic.

'SCIENTIFIC PURPOSES': A whale slaughtered on the Japanese ship Nisshin Maru.
'SCIENTIFIC PURPOSES': A whale slaughtered on the Japanese ship Nisshin Maru. Contributed

LARC owner Neil Mergard said he proudly supported Wyanda and the Sea Shepherd Crew.

"All the team at 1770 LARC Tours are so very proud of their workmate Wyanda and her efforts on the MV Steve Irwin for Sea Shepherd,” he said.

"I support all that Sea Shepherd does for our oceans worldwide.

"Here in Seventeen Seventy we live in paradise surrounded by ocean and life, and in my opinion the protection and preservation of our oceans is paramount to a healthy planet,” Mr Mergard said.

"We practice what we preach in my business, so as well as being an Eco-Certified operator, we share and educate guests through our commentary and the experience we provide.

"This includes the news of Wyanda finding the whaling ship being shared on tour these holidays,” Neil said.

LARC skipper moonlights as a warrior for the whales

