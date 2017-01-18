34°
News

Landlord's nightmare: Maggots, faeces and garbage

Crystal Jones
| 18th Jan 2017 4:05 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS FLIES swarm and a pungent stench fills the air, a tearful Amanda Rehbein wonders where she went wrong.

Responding to an ad on Gumtree about five months ago, the Bundaberg woman thought she'd give a family a go by letting them rent her Sharon home.

"Because they had a bigger family I felt sorry for them," she said.

Miss Rehbein said she'd owned the home since 2003, but decided to rent it out because she wanted to go "out west" for work.

But when Miss Rehbein and her partner Greg Snell arrived with their belongings ready to move back in, they were confronted with rubbish, maggots and faeces festering in the heat.

"I was absolutely dumbfounded," Miss Rehbein said.

"The people unloading our belongings didn't want to unload them."

Rubbish, animal cages and broken glass are all through the yard.

The home's garage bears the marks and smell left from countless clumps of faeces which had dried on the floor, while the rest wasn't picked up and remains a job for the couple.

"I reckon I'll have to acid wash the whole thing," Mr Snell said.

The couple's furniture and boxes have been left sitting on the yard and veranda because the home and garage are just too filthy.

"We thought we'd go out west to make a life and make some money," Miss Rehbein said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Now I'm at breaking point seeing my family home where I raised my kids like this."

Mr Snell said it would easily cost them between $5000 and $10,000 to get it back to a liveable standard.

"There is literally weeks of cleaning to do," he said, adding that they'd already spent $60 just on products to try and kill the maggots crawling from the garbage.

Mr Snell said the couple was faced with having to find another place to live while the painstaking clean-up got under way.

"Where do we live now?," he said.

"I'll have to stay somewhere else," Miss Rehbein said.

"These people are just horrible, I just don't know where to start.

"I just don't even want to be here - that's how I feel."

Miss Rehbein said she the new carpets in the home now needed ripping out, but she was forced to make do with getting them cleaned.

"I don't have $4000 to pay for new carpets," she said.

"Nothing was done, nothing was cleaned, the bins weren't even on the road.

"Thousands and thousands of dollars we're out of pocket."

Mr Snell said he believed there was about 60 cubic metres of garbage that would need to be removed.

Miss Rehbein said she wanted to warn others to be careful.

"Don't go private," she said.

The former tenant contacted the NewsMail to say they were going to clean the house but the lease was broken early and they ran out of time.

They said they time for them to move out had been moved from February 10 to January 15 which caused them to leave in a hurry.
 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks renting tenants

Landlord's nightmare: Maggots, faeces and garbage

Landlord's nightmare: Maggots, faeces and garbage

AS FLIES swarm and a pungent stench fills the air, a tearful Amanda Rehbein wonders where she went wrong.

LETTERS: Canegrowers want to meet minister

CANE: Canegrowers are dissapointed.

Letters to the editor

Ergon is sweating on us to save power during heatwave

CLEAN UP: Make sure you clean your air-conditioner filters, says Ergon's Roslyn Baker.

Top tips to reduce power used by air-conditioners

Apply for funding to help build a region worth living in

APPLY NOW: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said applications will be assessed in three categories depending on the size of the project - so small community projects are not competing against large ones.

Funding grants groups now available

Local Partners

Apply for funding to help build a region worth living in

COMMUNITY groups can now apply for funding under the Building Better Regions Fund.

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

Unseasonally hot and dry weather has firefighters on alert

Master artists showing pastels at Gin Gin

PASTEL POWER: A piece by Tricia Taylor from the Pastel Society of Australia.

Contemporary Master Artists of Australia has opened at Gin Gin

Five things you need to know today

TRAIN RIDES: The Australian Sugarcane Railway in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Bored? Here are some things to do.

Celebrations to deliver flavours of China

YEAR OF THE ROOSTER: Councillor Judy Peters, Dylan Carter as Buddha), Tina Yuanyuan, Lilly Matthews and the PCYC Blazers dragons are gearing up for Chinese New Year.

Tea ceremony and old favourites at annual event

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

SHE makes it look easy, but the effort that went into preparing Ruby Rose for her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage was anything but.

TWANG TALK: Singers who left us without the fanfare

VALE: Peter Sarstedt's biggest hit was Where Do You Go To My Lovely?, which left listeners scratching their heads.

Vale Kay Starr and Peter Saarsted

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

HARRY Potter star has standards when it comes to Disney princesses.

Master artists showing pastels at Gin Gin

PASTEL POWER: A piece by Tricia Taylor from the Pastel Society of Australia.

Contemporary Master Artists of Australia has opened at Gin Gin

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 2 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

OUTSTANDING VALUE CLOSE TO RIFLE RANGE BEACH

23 Explorers Way, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $369,000

We highly suggest that you do not delay organizing your inspection of this outstanding value 4 bedroom costal home within short proximity to the golden sands of...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE!

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!