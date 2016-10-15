Lake Monduran Holiday Park injecting $1.8m into economy

ONE of the Bundaberg region's most idyllic holiday spots is attracting thousands of tourists each year and injecting $1.8 million into the local economy.

Acting as a beacon to caravanners and campers, Escape2 Lake Monduran Holiday Park pumped an estimated $1.8 million into the economy last year with more than 8700 visitors staying in the area.

New figures from the Caravan Industry Association show camping and caravanning is a hot new tourist trend with holiday parks enjoying the highest visitor numbers ever recorded.

Lake Monduran. Photo Tourism and Events Queensland

The report revealed caravan and camping visitors went on 11 million trips in Australia in 2015 up 7% from the year before and regional areas, such as Lake Monduran, are reaping the benefits.

Lake Monduran Holiday Park has long been a popular playground for big barramundi fishing but there has been a marked increase in families seeking a fun, relaxing getaway, says Escape2 Holiday Parks general manager Lyndall Murray.

Tom Wood with a Lake Monduran barra.

"Mum and dad like having the choice of staying in a modern cabin if they don't want to tow a caravan or pitch a tent,” Ms Murray said.

"Convenience and affordability with high quality facilities is what many people are looking for in a getaway and holiday parks are meeting that demand.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said visitors to our region were discovering what locals already knew - "that we live in the most beautifully diverse region in Australia”.

A cold afternoon at Lake Monduran. Photo: Contributed / Andrea Deeley Andrea Deeley BUN250612CON1

"Not only are we experiencing significant real estate interest and increased visitor numbers across our coastal communities it's places like Lake Monduran that are catering to holiday makers desiring a holiday experience that offers total relaxation in an uncluttered natural environment,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Congratulations to the lease operators of Escape2 Lake Monduran Holiday Park for the role they are playing in facilitating this increased visitor interest.

"The reported visitor numbers to this council-owned facility and the subsequent financial injection it is contributing into the region's economy have been reported in 2015 statistics from the Caravan Industry Association of Australia and makes great reading.”

Dale Smith with the 86cm barra he caught at Lake Monduran. Photo Contributed Contributed

The news comes as council continues its push to make Bundaberg an RV, caravan and campers paradise.

Council has started a stakeholder engagement process in relation to establishing an RV friendly site in Bundaberg.

Two sites, one at the old showgrounds precinct and the other adjacent to IGA North Bundaberg are under consideration.

Consultation with affected stakeholders will be completed by the end of the month.

Cr Dempsey said bringing the commercial opportunities that an RV friendly town could attract was simply good business.

"Any decision made by council in relation to an RV friendly park would be on the proviso that it did not cost our community one cent to operate,” he said.