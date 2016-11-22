Kit to help Bundy groups save cash when holding events

KIT AND KABOODLE: Creative Regions' Wendy Zunker, Dianne Wills and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt check out one of the pop-up kits which will be available for community groups to hire.

COMMUNITY organisations will have access to low-cost equipment to host pop-up events thanks to a Stronger Communities Program grant from the Federal Government.

Creative Regions was awarded $7064 to purchase a kit that includes portable sound, lighting, furniture and marquees to help reduce costs for local groups holding pop-up events.

Creative Regions director Shelley Pisani said after hosting ReSTAMPED in Post Office Lane last year, she realised there was a lack of equipment available to the community for low budget events.

"ReSTAMPED included markets, food stalls, performances, street art, projections and interactive games that encouraged people to interact with a space that they normally wouldn't explore,” Ms Pisani said.

"The design and implementation of this project draws on best practice in place activation principles,” she said.

"We will engage with a range of creative people including artists, designers, planners and artworkers to collaborate on future projects, so we can reflect the stories, people and places of our region in a positive light through events and promotions,” Ms Pisani said.

"I hope we can attract a broad range of businesses and industry to be involved and we can get people actively engaged in the arts that normally would not consider themselves a participant in or audience of the arts.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said Stronger Communities had been a real boost for community groups like Creative Regions that would otherwise struggle to generate funding for purchases like the kit.

Under Stronger Communities, eligible groups can apply for grants of between $5000 and $20,000 for small capital projects.

Each federal electorate is allocated $150,000 a year over two years.

For more information, click here.