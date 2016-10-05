29°
News

Kilcoy gets a taste of Bundy's best barbie

Eliza Goetze
| 5th Oct 2016 2:30 PM
SIZZLING SNAGS: Tom Espinoza serving up Artisan BBQ sausages at the Kilcoy BBQ Festival.
SIZZLING SNAGS: Tom Espinoza serving up Artisan BBQ sausages at the Kilcoy BBQ Festival. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Bundaberg does something well, we don't keep it to ourselves.

Our latest export: juicy, juicy meat.

Tom Espinoza, who previously sizzled sausages as Tom's Chorizos, has rebranded his business as Artisan BBQ and after taking out the Bundaberg Rum BBQ Battle with his pork ribs earlier this year, he took on his biggest challenge yet: serving hundreds of carnivores at the inaugural Kilcoy Beer and BBQ Festival.

"We had 120kg of pork, 70kg of sausages and 15kg of beef, and we were done by about 9pm,” Tom said.

"We sold everything: 400 plates of food, and 300 sausages on rolls.

"It was four times as much as we've ever done before - at Riverfeast we usually do about 100 plates and 100 sausages.

"It was a bit of a gamble,” he said, "and it paid off.”

Tom sources pork from Zac's Meats and beef from Tender Sprouted Meats.

LUSCIOUS: Artisan BBQ's ribs, sourced from Zac's Meats in Bundaberg.
LUSCIOUS: Artisan BBQ's ribs, sourced from Zac's Meats in Bundaberg. Contributed

For him, barbecue is about more than just the food.

"It's an extension of our South American culture.

"It's similar to Australia in that barbecue is a big part of bringing family and friends together.”

The Kilcoy festival saw revellers flock to talk meat over craft beer.

"The festival had a great atmosphere. It was really good to talk to those regional people - particularly in good cattle country like that - they know their meat well,” Tom said.

"I took a lot of black sausage down, and it's the first place I've been to where that was so well received - they have a really old school mentality, and they were willing to have a try.”

Artisan BBQ pork ribs are served up in the traditional latin-american way, incorporating more popular modern cuts such as baby back and St Louis styles popular in North America.

Tom hopes he can spread a love of old school cuts far and wide, and change people's minds about meat.

GOOD TIMES: Artisan BBQ founder Tom Espinoza. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail
GOOD TIMES: Artisan BBQ founder Tom Espinoza. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

Using more of the animal makes for more sustainable eating, he said.

"A lot of the meat industry now is dominated by modern and lean cuts; whereas our offerings are old school and very flavourful.

"They're something for young people to try for the first time and for older people to go back to - it's something they would have grown up on.

"Butchers appreciate it as well because you're using the cuts they'd otherwise throw into mince.”

After making a good impression at Kilcoy, Artisan BBQ is gearing up for more.

Tom is booked into next year with commitments including Riverfeast, Crush Festival and the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and is taking catering bookings.

He's also teaming up with Bargara Brewing Co and Childers-based Off The Wagon Tours to offer a Beer and BBQ degustation menu, pairing five courses of BBQ with matching beers, set to launch on Melbourne Cup Day 2016 at The Brewhouse.

Check out Artisan Barbecue on Facebook.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  artisan bbq, barbecue, bbq, food, meat

Smell of burning rubber to fill Carina Speedway

Smell of burning rubber to fill Carina Speedway

WITH the addition of a new burnout pad, Carina Speedway is about to become a hub for motor-sporting enthusiasts, with Bundy Burnouts set to round the pit.

Ruby puts Bundy on the map

TALENTED SINGER: Ruby Mills from Bundaberg's Red Shed Seafood has been selected for the X Factor.

Mills puts Bundy on the map

Tears shed across state after death of Bundy's Phill Higgins

Sue and Phill Higgins Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

Communities remember a great friend and teacher

Is this the simple solution to fuel drive-offs?

US system works better, says local

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

SPACIOUS HOME ON LOW MAINTENANCE BLOCK

36 May Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in popular Walkervale central to all amenities. The home offers two large living areas. Certainly can cater for indoor entertaining with massive family...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

VACANT 1706M2 PARCEL OF LAND- KENSINGTON -RETAIL and COMMERCIAL INDUSTRY

Lot 12, 24 Lillian Crescent, Kensington 4670

Residential Land With more and more major retailers in the estate such as Bunnings, ... $210,000 + GST

With more and more major retailers in the estate such as Bunnings, Super AMART, McHugh Steel, Master Cabinets, Nemo, Peter Walton and many, many more this is...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way