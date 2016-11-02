Kepnock shopping centre approved by council

THE controversial Kepnock Central Shopping Centre has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The development will be built in three stages, with stage one incorporating a supermarket, stage two a service station, and stage three will be another supermarket and speciality shops.

The total ground floor area of the complex will be 17,910sq m.

At a heated ordinary meeting of council today councillors voted 9-2 in favour of the development at FE Walker St.

Councillors Scott Rowleson and Peter Heuser voted against the motion.

On its Facebook page, Kepnock Residents Action Group released a statement saying the approval was "expected”.

'The group has, for the past six years, lobbied for partial, not full commercialisation of the Kepnock precinct, where the Masters site is now deserted following the collapse of the Woolworths chain of hardware stores,” secretary Mary Walsh said.

Mrs Walsh said this shopping centre was the mirror image of case now before the court (Janam 3) which was being appealed by three people.