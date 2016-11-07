Keep your cool because the weather won't

COOLING DOWN: Christopher Muschler and Janika Feyl hit the water and enjoy the hot weather at Mon Repo Beach.

DON'T expect the weather to cool down any time soon - that's the message from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Above average temperatures are expected to stick around at least until well into the weekend as the mercury remains above 30°C.

BOM forecaster Matt Marshall said a high directing winds across Queensland was to blame for the sweltering conditions.

"The whole state is pretty much two or three degree above average. I know it's November and starting to warm up and that's what happens this time of year but we're actually above average,” he said.

"It's because of a high sitting out in the Tasman Sea is directing northerly wind pretty much over the whole state so that warmer air is being dragged down to place that otherwise wouldn't get that.

"Those conditions, around Bundaberg specifically, are set to continue for the rest of the week with tops around 31°C and getting down to about 20°C overnight.”

Although there's a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, temperatures still aren't expected to drop significantly.

"We will see a trough pass through from the west Saturday afternoon or evening and we could see thunderstorms,” Mr Marshall said.

"It's not really going to drop temperatures... we're still expecting tops of 32-33°C later in the week and into the weekend.”