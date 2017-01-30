Kaufusi wants Origin debut

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi is hoping his involvement in an emerging camp can lead to a State of Origin debut this year.

This weekend the Melbourne Storm forward was part of the camp on the Gold Coast that helps future Origin players train to play against New South Wales.

After being an 18th man during game three last year, Kaufusi wants to go one better this year with help from the camp.

"Origin is massive and for someone to come straight in is a bit daunting,” he told NRL.com.

"These camps help heaps and help us to get a feel for it before if we get the chance to play.”

In a big year for Kaufusi he could also represent Tonga at the World Cup as new rules allow him to play for both state and country.

"I always wanted to play for Queensland obviously but it's massive for me and my family to be able to put the Tongan jersey on as well,” he said.

"That's massive to be able to play for your native country but also play for Australia as well."

Kaufusi will now return to Melbourne to prepare for the new season.