June's three decades of dedication

FOR 30 years June Bunt has dedicated her time to transforming the lives of those in need, and for the last 18 of those years she did so while fighting her own battle.

Diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia 19 years ago, instead of dwelling on the far-from-positive prognosis, Mrs Bunt instead combined her passion for all things culinary by writing three cook books for charity.

Her third book alone raised $28,000 for the Royal Children's Hospital through the annual Woolworths appeal.

"When I was diagnosed with leukaemia...I had about 12 months in bed,” she said.

"That's when I thought here's my chance to start and put together my first cook, in bed.

"The first two were for the cancer funds and the third was for the Royal Children's Hospital.”

TAFE LUNCH: June Bunt at Echo's Restaurant. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN190516TAFE3

But that's hardly the start, or the end of Mrs Bunt's charity endeavours, and while she doesn't know exactly how much has been raised in 30 years, she estimates it to be as much as $200,000.

From running Melbourne Cup functions in Blackwater before moving to Bargara 18 years ago and raising funds for various cancer charities, the Leukaemia Foundation and most recently the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter, Mrs Bunt has always put others first.

"I started fundraising high teas at the Railway Hotel in Bundaberg 15 years ago,” she said.

"I love meeting people and raising funds for such vital services.”

A self-taught cook who ran her previously ran her own cheesecake business, Mrs Bunt is also passionate about ensuring dining out is a quality experience for the customer from the food to the customer service.

Heavily involved with the hospitality department at the Bundaberg Tafe, Mrs Bunt urges students to keep up their service skills after entering the workforce.

"Those Tafe students are taught table service properly,” she said.

"I thought I would see if I could encourage them to carry on with all the skills.

"It's terrible to go into a restaurant and and get terrible service from a waitress that's rude to you.”

But after hosting her last event on Melbourne Cup day at the H20 restaurant, it's now time for Mrs Bunt to hang up her fundraising hat and focus on her own health.

"I've just got to think of number one,” she said.