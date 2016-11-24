35°
News

Judy, 80, jumps on board with new sport

Hayley Nissen
| 24th Nov 2016 2:51 PM
FIGHTING FIT: Eighty-year-old Judy Wilkie has a new-found passion in stand-up paddleboarding.
FIGHTING FIT: Eighty-year-old Judy Wilkie has a new-found passion in stand-up paddleboarding.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU'D be hard pressed to find Judy Wilkie just hanging about at her unit in Bargara.

She's more likely to be hanging 10 down at the beach.

The sprightly 80-year-old likes to keep active and on Sunday took her first stand-up paddleboarding class, mastering the sport in a mere hour on the water.

"It was so beautiful. It was like meditation,” Judy said.

A quick tutorial from Keith Drinkwater from Enviro-Reefs Paddle and Surf School was all Judy needed before she paddled out, bouncing effortlessly from her knees to a standing position.

"Everyone was amazed. They couldn't believe I'd done it,” Judy said.

"It's a bit like tai chi - it was so calming and just a lovely feeling.”

WATER BABY: Judy Wilkie is not only into stand-up paddleboarding but also teaches tai chi, does pilates and enjoys water aerobics.
WATER BABY: Judy Wilkie is not only into stand-up paddleboarding but also teaches tai chi, does pilates and enjoys water aerobics.

When she's not slaying juniors on the paddleboard, Judy's teaching tai chi, taking a pilates class or hitting the pool for some water aerobics.

"As you get older you need to stay active,” she said.

Casting a glance at the younger ones in the class on Sunday, Judy said she had just as much stamina only "the skin doesn't fit as it used to”.

"Eighty is the new 60, don't you know,” she quipped.

Posting photos of her paddleboarding efforts to Facebook, Judy was surprised by the positive response, with friends giving her endless thumbs' up for her tenacity.

Before settling at Carlyle Gardens, Judy and husband Don, who passed away three years ago, led an adventurous life, travelling and working at locations across Australia.

The pair landed a dream job at Hayman Island, Judy as a receptionist and Don as an electrician.

"I had to pay $2.50 for board - this was back in the 70s - and you'd do the three-island tour for free,” she said.

She is also a keen photographer, capturing nature photos on her travels, and when she can find the time, leads computer studies at the retirement village.

"It's good to stay busy,” she said.

Asked whether she eats a healthy diet, Judy said she tried to but had a weakness for chocolate, her homemade salted caramel sauce and happy hour drinks at the village.

She would like to take up SUP once a week now she has a taste for it and says she will take a friend along too.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  fitness and health paddleboarding senior

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Community gathers to farewell Dylan

Community gathers to farewell Dylan

"HE died far too soon for us, and 100 years too soon for his mother, father and family. Fly high Dyllie, fly high.”

Woman seen stealing from charity

A woman has been caught on camera appearing to steal from the RSPCA Op Shop.

Caught out on camera

Scallop wallop: Bundy fishers weighing up their future

FOOD FIGHT: Quinn Van Den Berg shows off local scallops at Ocean Pacific Seafoods at the Bundaberg Port.

Fishers demand fair go for scallop catches

Bundy sweats through hottest November day in 100 years

HIGHEST TOP: The mercury soared in Bundaberg as we reached the hottest November day on record.

Bundy experiences hottest day for year

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 24

GAME ON: Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening tonight.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 23

GRAB A BAG: The annual Old Bags Lunch, hosted by mayoress Christine Dempsey, is on today.

Five things you need to know

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $419,000

A newly reduced price, exceptional value for the standard of home that is being presented. Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!