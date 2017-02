Why did the lion eat a light bulb?

He wanted a light lunch.

What do you call cheese that's not yours?

Nacho cheese.

Where do cows go on a Friday night?

To the Moovie theatre.

Why did the orange loose the race?

It ran out of juice.

What do you call a theiving alligator?

A crookodile.

Why should you never use a blunt pencil?

Becasue it's pointless.

- Source: Pinterest