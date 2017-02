WHAT kind of driver has no arms or legs?

A screwdriver.

WHAT can you put in a barrel to make it lighter?

Holes.

WHAT kind of underwear to reporters wear?

News briefs.

WHAT'S a tree's favourite drink?

Root beer.

IF THE red house is on the left and the blue house is on the right, where is the White House?

In Washington DC.

WHAT do you call two banana peels?

Slippers.

- Source: Funology.com