WHY did the strawberry call 000?

It was in a jam.

WHAT has four wheels and flies?

A garbage truck.

WHAT has three letters and and starts with fuel?

A car.

WHY did the scientist take out his doorbell?

He wanted to win the no-bell prize.

WHY did the opera singer go sailing?

Because she wanted to hit the high Cs.

WHAT kind of potato chips fly?

Plane ones.

