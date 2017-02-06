Joining force to better Bundy's health facilities

The Coastal Life Therapies team in their new premises at IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre.

IN AN effort to further health facilities the IWC has joined forces with Coastal Life Therapies.

The team of psychological clinicians have moved into the IWC Health & Wellbeing Community Centre in Bundaberg, from which IWC delivers 26 services and programs within its unique holistic model.

"At IWC we form real partnerships that can bring benefits for all in our communities, both indigenous and non-indigenous peoples,” IWC General Manager Wayne Mulvany said.

"We are very pleased to be welcoming the Coastal Life Therapies team of experienced psychological clinicians - Robyn Bridges, Rodney Nembach, Sandra Page and Susanne Enright.

"They are a good fit within the IWC Health & Wellbeing Community Centre because they offer help for people of all ages, and family members.”

IWC has two psychologists under its own banner, along with numerous other medical facilities.

Coastal Life Therapies psychologist Robyn Bridges said the team was delighted to be partnering with IWC.

"IWC delivers outstanding services and programs which are inclusive, and bring a unique holistic model of care to our region,” Ms Bridges said.

"For us, with a large number of our clients being children and their parents, we applaud the way in which IWC has a focus on the whole-of-person, including the family and community surrounding its clients and patients.”

Coastal Life Therapies is now on Level 1, IWC Centre. To book call Coastal Life Therapies on 07 4153 3235.