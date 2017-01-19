Jobs on our farms jump by 15% in just one year: ABS

THE number of people employed in agriculture in the Wide Bay jumped by 1500 in 12 months and Bundaberg is leading the charge.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics Labour Force stats, published by the Queensland Farmers' Federation, show a 15% rise from 10,000 people with jobs in the industry in November 2015 to 11,500 in November 2016.

It reflects a positive picture of Bundaberg's economy, with the agriculture and horticulture sectors leading a 2.1% growth in our gross regional product, business consultant Neil McPhillips said.

"Our gross regional product for the last 12 months has increased 2.1% in total over all industry sectors,” he said.

"Primary industries, which includes agriculture and horticulture, has increased about 8% in gross product.

"That means there's a requirement for greater employment in the area.”

The Wide Bay tops the state as the region with the largest agriculture sector.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' managing director Bree Grima said the figures could be due to a combination of factors.

"My initial thoughts were that the region is now producing more, and so will have greater labour requirements, but it's still a much higher figure than I would have thought,” she said.

Incentives including the State Government's Back to Work program might have helped, she said.

"There are also now more incentives for employers to put on more staff, encouraging them to reconsider different demographics - not just unemployed but also older people.

"I also think regional areas are becoming more attractive as places to live - we've got such good access to education with the university and we're close to the city but much lower living costs.”

Mrs Grima cited the success and innovation happening in produce including sweet potatoes, macadamias and berries, which bring in more than $5.5 million at the farm gate.