Jobs for Bundaberg as service plans huge expansion

Jay Fielding
| 15th Nov 2016 1:20 PM Updated: 1:50 PM
FUTURE UPGRADE: The plan for Community Lifestyle Support's expansion.Photo Contributed
FUTURE UPGRADE: The plan for Community Lifestyle Support's expansion.Photo Contributed

A BUNDABERG community service provider is set for its biggest expansion in its 26-year history as it seeks to create a new hub supported by ground-breaking health services.

Community Lifestyle Support offers a range of services, primarily for people with disabilities and mental health, from supported accommodation and skill development programs, through to allied health and early childhood intervention services.

Now chief executive officer Damien Tracey says it's ready to put into motion a five-year plan to expand, creating jobs for community services workers, allied health professionals, agriculturalists, engineers and technologists.

A development application submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council includes plans for a new multi-use building involving skills training and creative arts, an outdoor training kitchen, computer lab, horticulture education centre, hydrotherapy pool, animal therapy area, sports and recreation area and a sensory garden.

"It is a five-year plan but plenty of it will happen in the next 12 to 24 months," Mr Tracey said.

"But things like the hydrotherapy pool will happen in the later stages.

"It's all very exciting."

Three years ago Community Lifestyle Support bought land on Ashfield Rd from Sugar Research Australia.

When a community services provider buys a site with significant horticultural infrastructure, it has to think outside the box.

"We feel that the increasing pace of technological innovation, along with the introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, will provide us with a unique opportunity to explore new ways of doing business," Mr Tracey said.

"Our plan is to create a community hub that will provide both planned and incidental opportunities for people with different skills sets, from a variety of seemingly unrelated backgrounds, to co-create new products and services."

It's partnering with CQUniversity, and other community services providers, in areas as diverse as allied health, assistive technology, engineering, urban agriculture, and the arts.

Mr Tracey said the site would use permaculture principles and grow a lot of produce.

"We also have the first branch of an organisation called TADQ, who produce technical aids to the disabled, which are not on the open market."

The plan is in its infancy as Mr Tracey works out finer details and costs but grants have been received to start parts of the project next month.

"We have already received a grant to build the outdoor kitchen and to install a solar system because our goal is to have a zero-carbon footprint," Mr Tracey said.

"We are very keen to hear from people who want to use this site."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  employment jobs

