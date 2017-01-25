33°
News

Job opportunities arise from work to scuttle Tobruk

25th Jan 2017 2:24 PM
WORK STARTS: Recruitment of people to help prepare Tobruk for scuttling has begun.
WORK STARTS: Recruitment of people to help prepare Tobruk for scuttling has begun.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORK has begun to transform ex-HMAS Tobruk into a world-class dive site, scheduled for completion by mid-2019.

The two-year project to transform Tobruk into a dive site will support an estimated 50 new local jobs.

Project manager Steve Hoseck said he was presently recruiting skilled staff to the project including a project officer, a procurement officer and an administration officer.

"Applications have closed this week for a project officer position to oversee and co-ordinate the next stage of the ex-HMAS Tobruk's transformation,” Mr Hoseck said.

"The vessel is not yet safe for access, so we are working on providing suitable power to the vessel to run ventilation fans and lighting,” he said.

More positions would be advertised in the near future, he said.

Tobruk is expected to attract more than 5000 extra divers with money to spend to the region annually, generating significant spending and flow-on economic benefits

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the vessel, which arrived in Bundaberg Port on December 14, would provide a unique experience for divers and attract international tourists.

Ms Donaldson said NPSR could consider staging a community open day once health and safety risks had been addressed.

"The open day could provide the public with an opportunity to board the ship before it is declared a construction zone,” she said.

"It is important that the history of this ship is honoured, and that former navy and army service staff who worked on this great vessel are among those given the chance to possibly inspect it before it is transformed into a world-class dive site.”

Expressions of interest to undertake preparatory works to sink the historic vessel in waters off Bundy will open in March.

The Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing is working in partnership with the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regional councils to prepare the vessel for scuttling.

National Parks and the Great Barrier Reef Minister Steven Miles said his department would oversee preparations of the vessel to ensure it was safe for divers and the environment,

"We have already employed a ship keeping contractor to maintain the safety of the vessel for the next two months before the major works start,” Dr Miles said.

"The call for expressions of interest will be followed by a tender process to choose the successful party that will begin preparations for scuttling,” he said.

"Works will include removal and the recycling and disposal of materials, security of the vessel, painting and cleaning, and many more technical opportunities.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg jobs tobruk

Just In

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Childers farewells 'ray of sunshine' Anthony Mammino

Childers farewells 'ray of sunshine' Anthony Mammino

MORE than 400 people came to say goodbye to the famous ice cream creator today.

Job opportunities arise from work to scuttle Tobruk

WORK STARTS: Recruitment of people to help prepare Tobruk for scuttling has begun.

Vessel could be opened to the public

Motorcycle rider found after alarmed drivers call police

DRIVER WANTED: Bundaberg police are searching for a motorcycle rider who was spotted driving with a rifle strapped to his handlebars.

Police attempt to intercept driver between Gin Gin and Childers

LETTER: A message to the thief who stole from me

LOW LIFE: The victim of a thief has penned a letter to the criminal.

'I suppose you think that you are a brave hero.'

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Chef in Bundy for cuisine tours, cooking demos

ASIAN CUISINE: Chef Tony Ching will run tours and cooking demonstrations in Bundy for Chinese New Year.

Find the best places to buy fresh produce and ingredients

Tea and biscuits essential ingredients in new exhibition

HAVE A BREAK: Tea is the theme of a new exhibition at BRAG curated by Zoe Blandford.

Artwork reflects on social importance of beverage

Get wet this Australia Day for Maddison

AUSSIE AQUA: Celebrate Australia Day in the pool and help raise money for Bundaberg girl Maddison Pashley, who has a brain tumour and travels to Brisbane with her family for treatment.

Aussie help for little girl with brain tumour

Taking love by the horns: the cowboy heading for your TV

Taking love by the horns: the cowboy heading for your TV

MARYBOROUGH cowboy Sean Hollands is hoping for a chance at finding love on the upcoming series of Married at First Sight.

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

L 40, 41 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo Road, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE- IMMACULATE BRICK AND TILE HOME

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely quality...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!