Jedd's comeback: Speedway rider crashes at Carina but still wins the 250cc class

HIGH POWER: Jedd List loses his bike on the bend at Carina Speedway Bundaberg.

MOTORSPORT: Not worried about the state of his bike, young speedway star Jedd List just did not want to let the Bundaberg crowd down.

After a high-speed crash in the heat for the 250cc class at the latest Carina Speedway meet, the 14-year-old's team faced a dilemma with a bike that was battered and bruised.

With no spare as List prepares for an event at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix this weekend in Melbourne, the team needed to either fix it or go home.

With Jedd intent on racing, with no injuries from the fall, his dad Chris said it was an easy decision.

"He said to me 'if you can fix it, I can still win the race,'” he said.

"So we quickly made some changes, made the bike safe and got Jedd back to racing.”

And race he did.

Dominating the rest of the night, the Queensland rider won the 250cc class to win back-to-back titles at Carina.

Finishing ahead of Declan Kennedy and Jacob Hook, Chris said his son did well to shut out what had happened earlier.

"Racing is a lot in the mind and you need to completely shut it out,” he said.

"It didn't hinder him at all.”

Agreeing with what his father said, Jedd added he was focussed when he went back to racing.

"You can't half-ride these machines, you need to be fully committed,” he said.

"I got a really good start (in the final) and was able to get the gap out to win.”

Admitting he was a little bit sore after the meeting, Jedd is now looking forward to this weekend with a clean bill of health.

Selected as one of six riders for a demonstration for the world series, he now wants to impress at Etihad Stadium.

"It is a big experience for me,” he said.

"I'm hoping to gain a few contacts and sponsors for future events.”

In other results from the night, Zaine Kennedy won the 500cc solos ahead of Joel Coyne and Bailey Jung with Flynn Nicol and Josh Beetham sharing the 125cc crown.

The next event at the Carina Speedway will be this weekend with the Bundy Burnouts making their debut at the track.