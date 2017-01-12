Jail or fine? It's a tough decision

A ONE month prison sentence hanging over your head for six months or a $1000 fine.

Neither are great options but at least Aaron Jay Bos, 32, was given a choice when he appeared via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

But for Bos, who pleaded guilty to his third drug driving charge in less than two years, it wasn't an easy decision.

First he opted to take a fine, but moments later retracted that choice when Magistrate Belinda Merrin told him how much it was likely be.

Then deciding to take the suspended sentence, it wasn't long before Bos again changed his mind when Ms Merrin explained that committing any further crime punishable by imprisonment would see him serve the suspended sentence, in addition to any other penalty that was imposed.

With that Bos returned to his original choice and chose the $1000 fine.

Bos was also disqualified from driving for eight months after he returned a positive roadside test for methamphetamine while driving on the Ring Rd at Ashfield on December 1 last year.