'It's what we do': the man who feeds our disaster troops

MATESHIP: Peter Evans (second left), with mates Robert Renaud, Dave Facer and Ken Barrett at Australia Day celebrations today, is the region's 2017 Citizen of the Year.

FOR Peter Evans, helping out his fellow man in tough times is a way of life.

The Salvation Army volunteer has seen Bundaberg through its worst - from fires to floods.

He is this year's Bundaberg Region Australia Day Citizen of the Year, recognised for his role in the development of the Salvos' base on McCarthy St into an authorised evacuation centre, a vital asset to the city in disasters.

It is the little things like a good meal that help people cope with trauma, Mr Evans explained.

"For us, we cater. We look after people,” he said.

"For people who have been through so much, keeping their health and wellbeing up is a priority for the disaster management group.”

"The work undertaken by Peter and the SAES means local emergency services, including Police and SES, have reliable resources - such as food, liquids and psychological support,” Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said.

"There's an old saying that an army marches on its stomach: the same is true of emergency responders during disasters.”

Mr Evans leads a team of volunteers and co-ordinates catering efforts with other agencies including the Red Cross and Bundaberg Regional Council.

"Trying to get people sorted after a disaster, it's quite traumatic,” he said.

"Our guys are there to feed and help people through it; have a listening ear as the Salvos always do - they are amazing.

"It's hard because you're seeing people distraught and upset and you have to work through that.

"Looking after people is what we do. It's what we have to do.”

The award was a shock for Mr Evans, who didn't even know he was nominated.

He has lived in Bundaberg for the last 22 years, living in Darwin before that.

"Winning the award was mind blowing,” he said.

"It was very humbling

"I accepted it on behalf of my family who help me unbelievably.

"My wife, she's my rock, and without my family I don't know if I could do it.”