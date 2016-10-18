It's time for the Bundy bake off

BAKE IT: Michel's Patisserie chef Bev Ward with one of their stunning rosette cakes to celebrate Cake Week on the Great Australian Bake Off.

ON your marks, get set, bake.

Cake connoisseurs at Michel's Patisserie Bundaberg are getting ready for the ultimate bake off after watching the first episode of Foxtel's new The Great Australian Bake Off series.

Local franchise partner Gunkut Dogan was so inspired by the show he said their store would be launching a new exclusive Taste Of The Great Australian Bake Off range.

Residents in the Wide Bay-Burnett region will be able to get a taste of the popular baking show as their local Michel's Patisserie features a product reflecting each week's theme from the program in store.

"We are really excited to be able to give our customers a real taste of what is trending from The Great Australian Bake Off,” Gunkut said.

"Each week our customers will get to see a new product in store that has been specially crafted to fit with the show's weekly baking themes.

"The new range will consist of a combination of signature and newly developed products that have been designed by Michel's talented patisserie chefs.”

Gunkut said his customers were encouraged to come into the store each week to see the whole range.

"The weekly products are top secret and will be released each week only after the weekly theme has been revealed on the show,” Gunkut said.

"Last week we highlighted our signature rosette cake to celebrate Cake Week.

"We want our customers to be a part of the excitement, so we will also be giving away a special product each week on the Michel's national Facebook page.”

Customers wanting to enter the competition can visit www.facebook.com/ MichelsPatisserie.